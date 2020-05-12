Comedian Matt Lucas reveals utterly heartbreaking coronavirus news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Britain star Matt Lucas revealed some seriously gutting news amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hilarious comedian, famed for his work alongside David Walliams, was slated by fans when he took to social media following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech on Sunday.

In the address, Mr Johnson urged some workers to return to their jobs and told the nation to ‘stay alert’ in the battle against Covid-19.

When it was criticised by many for being unclear, funny man Matt shared a mocking video, saying, “Go to work, don’t go to work…Go outside, don’t go outside, and then we will, or wont. Something or other.”

Some of his followers weren’t amused though.

‘Meanwhile Matt people are dying!!! Love ya to bits but… Not really the time for taking the p***. People are having to bury their families,’ one responded on Twitter.

Replying to the backlash, Matt confessed that he has lost a number of people to the contagious virus.

‘I know 7 people who have died, Andy. When the message from our PM is clear and effective, satirists like me will be out of a job. I’ll be happy when that happens,’ he explained.

Plenty of Matt’s fans stepped in to support him, ‘This is a bad situation for everyone and it‘s sad enough that so many people are dying around the world – but that doesn‘t mean that one isn‘t allowed to offer criticism or laugh or make jokes. In fact everybody is in need of some good jokes these days I think,’ one said.

‘The video is spot @RealMattLucas and I’m very sorry to hear you have lost 7 people. Take care,’ added another.

Towards the end of year Matt suffered loss when both of his beloved pet dogs, Hob and Milo, passed away within a matter of months of each other.

Matt also paid tribute to his late husband Kevin on the ten-year anniversary of his death back in October.

Penning a heartbreaking tribute to his love, Matt wrote, ‘I loved him more than anyone I’ve ever met, and still do. He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome and his smile made my heart soar.

‘We were together for nearly six years and he made me the happiest man on the planet. In the end he lost his battle with addiction and depression. I guess some people don’t have the armour for this world. I think of him probably a hundred times a day, every day. In truth, I think of little else.’