Attention Bake Off lovers...

Comedian Matt Lucas has been confirmed as Sandi Toksvig’s replacement on The Great British Bake Off.

The Little Britain star will join fellow funny man Noel Fielding in the iconic baking tent when the show returns to Channel 4 later this year.

The news was announced on the GBBO Instagram page with a hilarious video of the new duo practising ahead of Matt’s arrival on screens.

Rehearsing one of the most vital lines of the programme, the pair can be heard calling out, “On your marks, get set, bake!”

The two comics will join Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to make up the baking contest’s famous four.

‘I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television,” Matt announced.

“I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Noel also seems thrilled by his new co-host, adding, “I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile.”

This comes after Sandi announced she was leaving Bake Off after three years of hosting the telly favourite in January.

In light of the exciting news of Matt’s new role, Bake Off fans took to social media to share their reactions.

‘Okay this is so perfect,’ one exclaimed.

‘I’m going to miss Sandi but Matt will be a great replacement,’ added another, while a third thrilled viewer chipped in, ‘OMG YESSS THIS IS SO EXCITING!!‘

‘Yes! Love him. Great pair,’ a fourth continued, while one more cheekily added, ‘Oh my goodness two clowns lol poor Prue is outnumbered now😃.’