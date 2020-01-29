Matt Lucas left heartbroken after losing his dog to cancer just 10 weeks after his other dog’s death

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Matt Lucas tragically lost his pet dog, Milo, yesterday - who died following a short battle with cancer.

The devastating news comes just 10 weeks after the comedian lost his other dog, Hob.

Back in November, when Hob passed away, Matt hailed the Labrador as “one of the greatest friends” he ever had.

Yesterday, Matt took to social media to express his grief, following the double loss.

In the post, he shared several adorable pictures of his beloved pets, as well as a heartwarming tribute to Milo.

He wrote, ‘The unthinkable has happened.

‘In the space of ten weeks both of my beloved dogs have died. Dear Milo passed away tonight, after a short battle with cancer. He was nearly 13.

‘Thank you to Kevin for insisting we get a puppy, and to Alex and Craig and Jamie and Emily and Edna and everyone who helped me look after him.

‘And apologies if he ever stole your football in the park. There are umpteen punctured, half-eaten footballs at my house, if anyone wants one.

‘Milo, I love you. You and Hob were the greatest friends to me.

‘I’m sorry that you never managed to impregnate your bed. God knows you tried hard enough.

‘Rest easy, you magnificent, beautiful, ridiculous, drooling thing of wonder. You will be forever in my heart xxx.’

In the emotional post, Matt refers to his late ex-husband, Kevin McGee – who died by suicide over ten years ago.

According to his caption, Kevin had insisted the pair get a puppy in the first place. Matt and Kevin married in 2006 but divorced two years later.

Kevin was found in his Edinburgh flat in 2009, after taking his own life.

On the anniversary of his death in October, Matt shared an emotional message celebrating his former partner’s life.

He said, ‘This is Kevin John McGee, who died ten years ago today.

‘I loved him more than anyone I’ve ever met, and still do. He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome and his smile made my heart soar.

‘We were together for nearly six years and he made me the happiest man on the planet. In the end he lost his battle with addiction and depression.’