We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Actress Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green have called quits on their marriage after almost ten years together.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian confirmed the sad split on his podcast earlier this week, addressing rumours of their separation.

The pair began dating back in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010. The couple also share three children together called Noah, seven, Bohdi, six, and Journey, three.

Opening up on the divorce, Brian, 46, confessed his undying love for Megan, 34, but admitted things changed between the couple.

“I will always love her and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we built is really cool and really special.

READ MORE: The odds of you getting a divorce have been revealed by a new study



“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect, there’s that pit in my stomach. I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Brian also spilled the beans on rumours that Megan and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are dating, after photographs of the pair surfaced just days ago.

“They’re friends at this point. She met this guy, Colson, on set, on this film she’s working on. I’ve never met him, goes by Machine Gun Kelly. But Megan and I have talked about him.”

“I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

We’re glad to hear the split hasn’t left the former couple on bad terms.

Brian hinted he’s feeling relieved by the separation though. Sharing a photograph of a butterfly on his Instagram account, he penned a deep caption, reading, ‘Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.’