Meghan Markle is set to make history as she breaks this royal record

This week will see the Duchess of Sussex make history as she becomes the first member of the royal family to exercise her right to vote.

As the day of the US election arrives, American-born royal Meghan is expected to cast a ballot. She and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appeared on 2020 TIME 100 TV special in September. They gave an impassioned plea to American viewers to exercise their own right to vote in the 2020 election.

During their appearance, the Duchess of Sussex explained that, “when we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.” She added that “your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

She also acknowledged that every four years, Americans are told that “this is the most important election of our lifetime,” before affirming “this one is”.

Prince Harry then talked about the restrictions being a member of the royal family have placed upon him. “Many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life,” he revealed.

The Queen herself has encouraged UK citizens to vote in the past. Though as Head of State, her majesty must remain neutral herself. Members of the royal family such as Prince Harry do not typically vote, as it would appear unconstitutional.

The Duke of Sussex also confirmed that he would not be able to vote in the 2020 US election either. However, he did express his support for justice, acceptance and positivity.

“As we approach this November it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” he told the viewers.

US 2016 Election

But despite the restrictions Harry has faced, it is not the first time that his wife has been vocal about exercising the right to vote.

Perhaps a little known fact to many, back in 2016, Meghan posted on her lifestyle blog The Tig. In it, she urged her readers to cast their votes in the upcoming election.

‘I ticked the boxes on my absentee ballot last week, closing my eyes and thinking of my great grandparents who didn’t have this right (and thinking of how it would have changed the lives of my grandparents if they had),’ Meghan wrote.

Whilst the Duchess did not express her own political views in this post, she did add the most important sentiment of all.

‘On this day we urge you to exercise said right. Please vote. The fact that we can makes us the lucky ones.’