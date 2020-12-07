We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Matt Cardle has opened up about exchanging messages with Meghan Markle before she met Prince Harry.

It was previously reported that the X Factor winner, 37 and former Suits star Meghan spoke in 2015 and even discussed meeting up.

And in a new interview with The Sun on Sunday, Matt admitted that things between him and the Duchess of Sussex just weren’t meant to be.

He said, ‘It was just a very weird situation — very odd. And I really don’t know how it came about. Life’s got a course and I was not on that one. I’ve laughed about it, but it’s amazing thinking back.’

Last year sources claimed Matt was left ‘stunned’ after Meghan followed him back on Twitter in 2015, saying, ‘He was stunned when she followed him immediately back and started messaging him. She said she was a big fan of his work. Matt couldn’t believe a Hollywood star like Meghan would even know who he was so he was very flattered and they chatted a little bit online before she suggested meeting up.’

But the insider alleged that, after Matt met his current girlfriend Amber Hernaman, he cooled things off with Meghan.

The source added, ‘He met [her] and knew it wasn’t appropriate to keep talking to Meghan, so he ended up ghosting her… He didn’t reply to her last message.’

Although Matt has never confirmed the content of their messages or who made the first move, he did address the claims during an appearance on Lorraine. He said, ‘It was so little then, if not nothing. It’s nothing now. It was nothing. It was absolutely, it’s funny what can be made of nothing nowadays.’

Journalist Katie Hind previously claimed that, around the time of the alleged messages between the actor and Matt, she divulged that she was on the hunt for a British man.

Katie said of Meghan, ‘She asked me about British men, and confided that she had recently got divorced from her husband [Trevor Engelson], and now she was single and very much ready to mingle.’