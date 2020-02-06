We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family for good last month, and upped sticks to Canada.

And now they don’t have any royal engagements or rules to abide by, the married couple are apparently relishing in their newfound freedom on Vancouver Island with nine-month-old Archie.

According to a friend of the couple, when they’re not doing yoga or eating in at the $14million mansion they’re staying in, Harry will pick up sandwiches at a local spot, and Meghan walks her beloved rescue beagle Guy and the couple’s adopted Labrador.

The friend told PEOPLE: “They both love to be outside and have been loving it there.

“They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

According to the same friend, Meghan and Harry have felt seriously relieved ever since they announced their departure from the royal family, despite the fact it meant they lost their ability to use their HRH titles, and Harry had to forgo his role as youth ambassador to the Commonwealth.

They said: “This decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done. A weight has been lifted off their shoulders.”

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Meghan is deliberately “keeping a low profile while things settle down,” and the couple are laying the groundwork for their own charity, and Harry has already collaborated with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming Apple TV+ mental health project.

The sourced finished: “These plans take a lot of time, and staff are putting in the legwork to prepare it properly and make sure it delivers on the expectations and the couple’s ambitions.

“He really cares about his work. He’s a good guy. It’s full throttle for them right now. They have a lot happening in 2020, and it will be really exciting to see.”