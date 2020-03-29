We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t have to worry too much about their son Archie Harrison making friends in America.

Meghan Markle’s best friend Misha Nonoo has welcomed her first child, meaning baby Archie, 10 months, has his first American playmate!

The New York-based fashion designer had had a little boy of her own, who she and her husband, oil entrepreneur Mikey Hess, have named Leo.

‘Our lives have been forever changed. We love [him] more than we ever thought possible and cannot wait to share every adventure with [him],’ the 35-year-old told the Daily Mail.

Misha, who reportedly played matchmaker to the royal couple, was previously married to Prince Harry’s friend Alex Gilkes.

She wed Mikey in a lavish ceremony in Rome last year attended by Harry and Meghan. The Duchess even gave a speech at the reception.

Now that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have reportedly moved to Los Angeles from Canada, Misha’s new bundle of joy will no doubt grow up alongside little Archie.

Earlier this week, it was reported that after a long stint in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan have now made their permanent move to Los Angeles, in California.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan reportedly flew to LA on a private jet before the borders between Canada and America were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple and their son are believed to be starting a new life in a home near Hollywood, where they are said to be residing in lockdown.

The paper reports that the move had been planned for a while.

The Duke and Duchess had been living on Vancouver Island since Thanksgiving last year – with a brief return to the UK earlier this month.

The move comes just a few short months after Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back as senior working members of the royal family.

As of now, the couple are financially independent, and will no longer represent the Queen on official duties.