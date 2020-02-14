Meghan Markle shares unseen video as she celebrates lovely news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has shared a sweet unseen video to share lovely news. The Duchess guest-edited British Vogue last year.

The Duchess of Sussex guest-edited British Vogue back in September, alongside editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Taking to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the Duchess shared a video of her alongside British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Duchess Meghan guest-edited last year’s September issue alongside Edward and yesterday the editor-in-chief revealed that the issue was the fastest-selling in the history of the publication.

‘I’m thrilled to report that newsstand sales of @BritishVogue are up in the second half of 2019, but the real highlight for me is the performance of our September 2019 issue,’ Edward wrote on his Instagram page.

‘#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue (sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade’.

The editor then shared a never-before-seen video of him and the Duchess discussing the issue, writing, ‘To celebrate the record-breaking figures of @BritishVogue’s September 2019 issue, we are releasing a previously unseen film, made last year, for which I invited The #DuchessofSussex round to my London home to chat through our #ForcesForChange project.

‘In the film, we speak to the 15 inspirational cover stars – all of whom, at the time, had no idea that this inspirational woman was behind this historic issue. Enjoy!’.

The Duchess also shared the video to her Instagram page, congratulating everyone who took part in the project.

‘Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue,’ she wrote, ‘and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success!’.

Big congrats to both on the success of the issue!