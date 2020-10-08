We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child.

The US songstress took to social media last night to confirm her pregnancy with her fans around the world after making the big revelation on the Today Show.

The All About That Bass hitmaker and Spy Kids child star Daryl, who tied the knot back in 2018, confirmed the lovely news together.

“I’m very good as you can tell — it’s all Christmas here,” Meghan said on the festive themed programme.

“But there’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest.

Shouting together, the parents-to-be said, “We’re pregnant!”

“We’re so excited we couldn’t sleep. We’ve been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I’ve told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, ‘I will have the most babies in the world’.”

Posting a snap of the baby’s ultrasound scan, Meghan wrote a lovely message on her Instagram account.

‘You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍,’ she penned.

Loads of her and Daryl’s fans and celebrity friends took to trey comment section to congratulate the happy pair.

‘Oh my goodness! 😍Congratulations! I’m so happy for you both! You just know this little bundle of joy will be the sweetest & coolest with you two as parents! ♥️,’ wrote Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

‘MEGHAN! I couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️‼️‼️‼️,’ added model Ashley Graham.

‘OH MY!! CONGRATS 💗💗 Love u guys,’ chipped in Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

‘SIIIIIS YOU AND DARYL GONNA BE THE BEST PARENTS IM SO HAPPY FOR YALL!!!❤️🤸🏽‍♂️🙌🏽💜,’ agreed X-Factor judge Nicole Sherzinger.