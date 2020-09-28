We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mel C has candidly opened up about suffering from depression and eating disorders during her time in the Spice Girls.

The 46-year-old songstress shot to fame when the iconic girlband gained global stardom in the 1990s.

Now, the Sporty Spice star has shared her experiences of dealing with mental health issues during the group’s heyday, admitting moments of her time in the spotlight made her “desperately unhappy”.

“The lows of being famous were devastatingly hard,” Mel told the Guardian.

“It pushed me to the point of illness. I was struggling with an eating disorder and suffering from depression.

“I had everything I’d ever dreamed of, and was desperately unhappy. It’s often forgotten that people in the public eye are human,” the mum-of-one shared.

Mel, who shares 11-year-old daughter Scarlett with her ex partner Thomas Starr, recently revealed she experienced imposter syndrome throughout her years of success.

“I was earning lots of money. I felt guilty and I think I felt maybe I didn’t deserve it and I think all of these things made me put an extraordinary amount of pressure on myself to fit and be what in my head was the idea of perfect, so I did deserve all of the things that were happening to me,” the songstress told The Mirror

“I felt like I had spent many years trying to find myself, who I was when I wasn’t Sporty Spice. Then last year I kind of realised that I am Sporty Spice, what am I trying to find?”

Revealing that she is finally beginning to find peace with her fame and identity, Mel went on, “I just kind of feel like I can exhale because I don’t need to search any more, I just need to embrace all of these parts of myself. Like everybody, we are so complex, there are so many sides to us.”