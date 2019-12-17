Michael Bublé has been warned against taking too much time off.

The singer has been warned that taking time off to care for his cancer-stricken son could out his career in jeopardy.

Back in 2016, the Canadian artist’s eldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at just three years old.

At the time, the singer, whose Christmas songs are iconic for the festive season, immediately cancelled his work commitments to care for his son while he underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

And the musician has now revealed that at the time promoters were not all supportive of his decision, suggesting to him that it could end his successful musical career.

“When I went away and went through our family stuff with our son, I never knew if I was coming back,” Michael told The Sun.

“Then I had different promoters telling me, ‘Listen Mike. This might be over for you’”

“People forget quick,” he added. “They do. You step away and they move on to the next thing.”

The doting dad went on to reveal that son Noah is now doing a lot better, adding, “Noah is great, thank God.”

The singer also said that he found going back to work very emotional, saying, “My first show back, I played Croke and I cried for like two hours afterwards.

“It was too emotional for me. I was too happy.”

Michael shares son Noah, now six years old, with Luisana Lopilato.

They couple are also parents to three-year-old Elias and one-year-old Vida.

Just last year, Michael revealed that he’d “been to hell” with his son’s condition.

“I’ve been to hell,” he told the Herald Sun.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music. Family is what matters. The health of my children is No.1.”

“I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much,” he continued.

“It’s my boy. He’s a superhero, he doesn’t need to relive it over and again.

“But I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”