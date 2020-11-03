We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Michelle Keegan has issued a stark warning to dog owners, after her and Mark Wright's Daschund, Phoebe, had to be rushed to the vets.

The Our Girl actress’ beloved pup managed to get her paws on a flapjack filled with raisins – which are toxic to dogs.

Michelle dashed to the vets with Phoebe, where they got her to throw up what she’d just eaten.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Michelle shared her panic and warned other dog-owners to take notice of what their pets are eating.

She wrote, ‘WARNING. Please don’t feed your dog raisins, grapes or any foods containing these they’re TOXIC to dogs…

‘Luckily I knew this and when I saw an empty flapjack wrapper & my dog kicking her lips I knew exactly what had happened.

‘I immediately rang my Vet and they told me to bring her in RIGHT AWAY so they could give her an injection to make her vomit.’

Michelle then said Phoebe was later feeling ‘a little nauseous and sorry for herself,’ but was otherwise fine.

She finished, ‘DON’T FEED YOUR DOGS RAISINS! The most expensive flapjack I’ve ever bought!!!!‘

And Phoebe seemed much better later on, as she was later seen demanding her dinner by barking at Michelle, and Michelle laughed she had ‘some nerve‘ after the stress she put her through.

In the clip, Michelle asked her dog, “What? What do you want?”

She captioned the video, ‘She’s now demanding her dinner, after the panic she caused me the other day!…the girls got some nerve.’

Michelle is a keen lover of dogs and regularly shares pictures of Phoebe and Pip, Mark and her other dog, on Instagram.

She recently shared lots of snaps and videos of their Daschund and Chihuahua and wrote, ‘Everyday is International Dog Day in this house.’

In one photo, Michelle is lying on her exercise bench working out with Phoebe sitting on top of her belly, and Pip can be seen looking very relaxed as Michelle massages his head in a video.