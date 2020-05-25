Michelle Keegan shares unseen snap for fifth wedding anniversary with Mark Wright

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Michelle Keegan has shared an adorable photo to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with Mark Wright.



The actress – known for her roles in Our Girl and Coronation Street – took to Instagram to post an unseen wedding picture from the couple’s big day in 2015.

The beautiful black and white snap shows the pair holding hands with their backs to the camera.

Michelle captioned the post, ‘5 years ago today. Happy Wedding Anniversary @wrighty_ Thank you for always holding my hand 🖤.’

In the photo, the former soap star can be seen in her stunning bespoke ivory wedding gown decorated with Swarovski crystals, along with a flowing white Italian veil.

Mark also celebrated the special occasion with a throwback photo from their wedding, in which the couple can be seen with huge smiles on their faces.

He wrote on Instagram, ‘Happy 5 years @michkeegan, Thank you for being you, making me smile every day and Thank you for being my biggest supporter. Love you always x’

It wasn’t long before their posts were flooded with messages from family, friends and followers.

Ruth Langsford said, ‘Happy Anniversary you gorgeous people ❤️❤️’

‘Big congratulations!’ commented Keith Lemon.

One fan said, ‘Beautiful couple and grounded wishing you both a very Happy Anniversary.’

Another follower added, ‘You two look like a couple of movie stars ✨ beautiful couple inside and out ❤️.’

A different fan gushed, ‘Genetic pool lottery!! Happy anni guys.’

The couple are currently spending lockdown in their six-bed house in Chigwell, Essex.

Yesterday, the Towie star was seen taking a delivery of a huge bunch of yellow flowers for his wife, as they marked their big day. Mark was pictured outside topless as he collected the beautiful bouquet from the delivery driver.