A new comedy-drama that follows a group of military wives is hitting UK cinemas next year, and the first trailer has arrived.

Simply titled Military Wives, the film sees women band together to form the first Military Wives choir, and quickly see themselves at the centre of media sensation and a global movement.

It’s inspired by the real life global phenomena of military wives choirs, and sees unexpected friendships being formed, with music and laughter transforming their entire lives as they try to raise spirits.

The real choir, which it’s based on, has performed at major military events, and also at the Diamond Jubilee Concert. In 2011, the choir was taken under the wing of choirmaster Gareth Malone whilst he was working on BBC show The Choir.

The first trailer is available to watch, where we see Oscar Nominee and BAFTA winner Kristin Scott Thomas in the lead role, as Kate. It looks like we should expect plenty of heartwarming moments, and some heartbreaking ones too!

The film is directed by The Full Monty’s Peter Cattaneo, and will be arriving in UK cinemas in March 2020. Definitely one to add to next year’s watch list!

Starring alongside Kristin Scott Thomas in the new film is Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Greg Wise (A Private War).

The other military wives are played by Emma Lowndes (Downton Abbey), Gaby French (Victoria), Lara Rossi (Robin Hood), Amy James-Kelly (Safe) and India Ria Amarteifio (Line of Duty).

Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers have also written a song for the film, as confirmed in a joint statement.

They said, “It’s always a joy to work together on new music, and we’re thrilled that our new song will be featured in this special film. We’re really proud of the track and can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Following the success of the first Military Wives choir, the song Wherever You Are was released as a single in December 2011, selling 556,000 copies within a week and reaching Christmas number one.

We can’t wait to learn more about their story!

