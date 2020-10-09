The Office star Mindy Kaling confirms the birth of her second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Actress Mindy Kaling has announced that she gave birth to her second child last month.

Surprising fans with the unsuspected baby news, the comedy star confirmed that she gave birth to a son named Spencer in September.

Mindy had made news of her pregnancy public, but made the lovely announcement during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week.

“I’m telling it for the first time, it feels strange but I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Mindy, who is known for playing Kelly Kapoor in the US version of sitcom The Office, revealed.

“This is news to a lot of people, it’s true.”

Mindy is also mother to a two-year-old daughter named Katherine but has never shown the little one’s face publicly or announced the identity of her father in order to maintain privacy.

However, she has revealed in the past that her former The Office co-star BJ Novak is Katherine’s godfather.

“The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend,” Kaling told Good Housekeeping.

“He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

Lots of fans were left shocked by the baby news, taking to social media to express their surprise.

‘Mindy Kaling had a secret baby a month ago?!?!?,’ one wrote.

Another added, ‘Aw @mindykaling had her second baby! A surprise secret baby!‘

A third wondered, ‘Wait I just read that Mindy Kaling just had another baby. How did i not even know she was pregnant again?!‘

Others sent lots of love and congratulatory words.

‘Congratlations Mindy. Your news was needed. We all need to something good for a change,’ one sweet fan penned.

‘Congrats Mindy! My son’s name is Spencer also, he just turned 5. It’s a great name and I loved hearing you and Stephen saying it,’ added another.