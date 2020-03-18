The world’s most popular Disney princess has been revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Every Disney lover out there will undoubtedly hold a strong opinion when it comes to one specific question.

While fanatics of the age-old film franchise can bond over their love of the movies’ enchanting nature and fairy tale story lines, there’s a certain topic that can cause some division – which Disney princess is the best.

There’s so many iconic feminine figures in the world of Disney, so choosing just one as a favourite is understandably a hard one.

Luckily, parenting retailer Play Like Mum conducted some vital research to suss out which princess is the favourite in various countries across the globe.

With classic names like Snow White, Belle and Ariel loved by many plus modern heroines like Elsa from Frozen and Merida from Brave now in the running for the top spot, there’s some tough competition when it comes to being named the most popular princess.

But there is a clear winner taking the crown, with Cinderella being the most popular around the world by a long way.

The blonde beauty, from the 1950 animation, is the favourite in 76 countries and almost every continent. Go girl!

Coming in at joint second place are some of the Disney scene’s newer princesses.

Elsa from 2013’s Frozen and Repunzel from 2011’s Tangled dominate 28 countries each.

Belle from the 1992 film Beauty and the Beast was voted most popular in nine countries while Ariel from 1990’s The Little Mermaid took eight.

