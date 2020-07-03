Mrs Hinch tears up as she shares exciting news with her fans

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch has shared some exciting news with her fans.

The social media star took to her Instagram page to reveal to fans that she is releasing a brand new book.

The cleaning enthusiast, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, took to her Instagram stories to make the tearful revelation to her three and a half million followers.

“For two years now I have had my Mrs Hinch home account and it has been the craziest two years of my life,” she said in her stories. “And I just want to start off by saying thank you, so much, for supporting me and loving me and my family. Just being there every day, we are so grateful.”

“I try to keep my platform as positive as possible and as upbeat as it can be, but sometimes I don’t address some of the good and the bad things that I read out there because it’s slightly uncomfortable,” she continued.

“My followers deserve a bit of what you’re asking for, which is me as Sophie and the life behind Mrs Hinch, so I’ve been working on my very own memoir to be able to put everything: the amazing highs but also the lows that have come with becoming Mrs Hinch.”

Tearfully showing fans a preview of her upcoming book, Sophie continued, “I don’t address much on my stories purely because I don’t want to burden you with it but it seems like now is the best time.

PRE-ORDER NOW: This Is Me, £9.99, Amazon

“My very own memoir! Thank you Penguin for allowing me the opportunity to put everything into one place: the good, the bad, the amazingness and some of the dark lows which have come with this journey.

“But most of all I hope it answers everything that you have been asking me for… This is me!”

Big congratulations to Mrs Hinch on her lovely news!