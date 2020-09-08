We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch refuses to let trolls win as she is made to feel guilty for wearing long dress to the beach.

The cleaning star, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, is mum to Ronnie, one, with husband Jamie, and has an inherited blood condition which led her to miss her first honeymoon in 2018.

The star took to Instagram to hit back at nasty trolls who insulted her after she had enjoyed a family day out

She posted a snap of her bruised legs, along with the hurtful comment the troll has written and captioned it, ‘Thank you, firstly, My dress was £38 from River Island so that’s a barg “evening dress” but in all honesty I wore this long dress because I wanted to hide my legs. My blood condition is not good right now so I am covered in bruises that I cannot control. But why did I bother? As you’ll know now pull apart my bruises too! So thank you …because of you I will wear my denim shorts next time and wear them proud! Because no matter what I do I will NEVER please people like you!’

Mrs Hinch has an inherited condition called Protein S deficiency and Factor V Leiden, which makes her more likely to develop blood clots.

Blood clots can be very serious and need to be treated quickly as they can lead to deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

The star fell ill two years ago during a personal appearance in Witham, Essex. She’d had bad back pain for a few days, but her leg swelled up and she couldn’t stand.

After being rushed to St Thomas’ hospital, she was treated for a large blood clot in her leg and had to have two operations.

Writing in her book, she said: “I was so scared I was going to lose my leg.

‘I am now on blood thinners for life but I was so lucky with the brilliant treatment I received and I feel incredibly blessed.’

In her latest post, she added, ‘I guess the point I’m trying to make here guys is stop trying to please those people, live your life the best you can! Stand proud, because you’ll never please them all!You are ENOUGH I love you all, goodnight xxx’