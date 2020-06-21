Mrs Hinch celebrated Ronnie’s first birthday with adorable garden party

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch threw a garden party for Ronnie's first birthday over the weekend, and it looked like so much fun!

On Saturday, the cleaning sensation shared a heartwarming post where she reflected on her first year as a mother.

Ronnie’s birthday was filled with personalised decorations and a matching t-shirt, as well as plenty of farm themed goodies.

She even had a ‘Hinch Farm’ cardboard cut out sign to really set the scene.

Mrs Hinch had made plenty of tasty treats too, all themed around Peter Rabbit and his farm. So cute!

Taking to Instagram, she shared three photos to commemorate her son’s special day.

She wrote, ‘❤️🎉Happy 1st Birthday to our Darling Ronnie 🎉❤️ You are our pride , our love , our everything. You have filled a place in our hearts that we didn’t even realise was empty. We will love you with every piece of us for the rest of our lives. Love Mummy, Daddy and Henry ❤️’

In addition, she thanked her fans for all the lovely messages that were sent for Ronnie.

Mrs Hinch added, ‘Thank you everyone for so many beautiful amazing messages , I am blown away and one day I promise to tell this story to Ronnie and how he is loved by MILLIONS! We love you all , thank you always , what an amazing day ❤️❤️❤️❤️ xxxxx’

She’s no stranger to throwing a good party, as Mrs Hinch also threw a small one for her beloved dog Henry.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo in honour of Henry’s 5th birthday.

It saw the much-loved pooch surrounded by balloons, bunting and dog friendly treats.

Mrs Hinch frequently shares updates of both Ronnie and Henry, and it was lovely to see they were able to celebrate amid lockdown.

She is a fierce defender of her family, even hitting back at trolls who targeted Ronnie earlier this year.

We hope Ronnie had a lovely first birthday!