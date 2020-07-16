Trending:

Mrs Hinch opens up about how gastric band surgery left her with scars along her arms

Aleesha Badkar Aleesha Badkar
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Mrs Hinch has opened up about how having surgery left her with scars.

    Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, underwent gastric band weight loss surgery when she was 21 years old, which ended up leading to problems with the skin on her arms.

    And now the social media star has opened up about the physical scars left behind, sharing a close-up photo of her scars in an Instagram story and praising her dress for helping her feel covered.

    View this post on Instagram

    Hello my Hinchers , I’m not sure if I’ve just walked out from my first day at school with a new book or just left ITV studios 😂 but either way I’m sure you can see the pure relief on on my face 🤣 We did it guys 💪🏼 Thank you @thismorning for having me on the show today! This Hinch journey is one that I can’t even begin to describe. But without my Hinchers it wouldn’t be happening. I’m so so proud of you all, and cannot thank you all enough. And honestly guys if I can do this … anyone can! We are all in this together 💜 My family , friends, Hinchers , Jamie , Henry and baby Hinch to be … you all mean the world to me. All the best 🧡 xxxx #hinchyourselfhappy #bragate 😂 Hair: @carlbembridgehair Makeup: @makeupbymikey Nails: @tracylousnails Outfit: @inthestyle HYH: @penguinrandomhouse Picture Credit: WENN

    A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) on

    “In all honesty, I also like this dress because it also covers my arms,” she wrote alongside the photo.

    “Lots of you already know about this because it’s written in my first book but I had surgery on my arms once so I of course have been left with scarring but this dress makes me feel like my arms are covered.”

    “Maybe this is a strange picture but…THIS IS ME,” she added, “and I think it’s so important for people to remember that everyone has their own story to tell, we are all special in our own way.”

    Why did Mrs Hinch have surgery on her arms?

    In the star’s first book that she published last year, Hinch Yourself Happy, Mrs Hinch revealed that having her gastric band fitted led to an eight-stone weight loss, which left her with excess skin on her arms.

    I kept getting problems with excess skin,’ she revealed in the book. ‘It was getting inflamed and blistering. It was painful.

    ‘If I bought a size 10 or 12 top or jacket in a shop, it would fit me everywhere else but not the arms. I was smaller but I still couldn’t buy clothes in the size I actually was.

    mrs hinch

    Credit: Amazon

    SHOP NOW: Hinch Yourself Happy, £6.99, Amazon

    Sophie, who recently announced the launch of a new memoir, explained that this led to her armpit becoming infected back in 2016, when doctors told her that the skin would need to be removed as soon as possible.

    They had to drain them urgently and blast the IV with antibiotics,’ Sophie explained, after revealing that her arms ‘blew up to three times their size’.

    ‘I ended up staying in hospital for two weeks and I genuinely thought I was going to lose my left arm at one point,’ she added.

    Why does Mrs Hinch have scars on her arms?

    While the surgery all went well for the star, it has now left her with permanent scars on her arms.

    Sophie has previously admitted that she tries to cover up the scars as much as possible with the outfits she wears, as they make her feel insecure.

    View this post on Instagram

    Good morning my Hinchers! Happy Sunday! One of my fave days to have a little Hinch around the home and then of course eat Yorkshire puddings with gravy 🙊 So yesterday was a very very special day for me and my two handsomes (3 of course if you include Mr Hinch 😉) Henry had the best birthday , and if only he could understand how loved he is by not just me and Jamie but my Hinchers too I think he’ll be just as blown away as I am! Also thank you SO much for such beautiful messages and comments on our Baby Hinch shower. I spent a few hours with the very special ladies in my life , we played games , enjoyed yummy food and drink, had a good catch up together and my wonderful photographer captured the most amazing memories which I will always cherish and of course pop into my baby scrap book 📷 👶🏼 Thank you to everyone who made it the perfect afternoon ! From my beautiful family and friends, to each amazing supplier that work SO hard to make little Dreams yet Big Days come true. You deserve the recognition and success .. I will share their details for you all below. Have a wonderful day my Hinchers , thank you for making my account as powerful as it is .. it’s all because of you 💙 All the best 💙 Love from Me Jamie Henry and bump xxxx #mrshinch #mrandmrshinch #babyshower #imahincher Venue: @moorhallweddingvenue Photographer: @jasmine_jade_photography Light up letters: @limelightsessex #gifted Food: @amaze_and_graze Balloons: @floatingconfettiballoons #gifted Cake: @dunstablecakehouse Cake pops: @_partypops #gifted Hair: @carlywilliamshair Makeup: @makeupbygeorgiax Dress: @laclosetdechanel Centre pieces: @ellies_finishing_touches #gifted Invitations: @silkbeau #gifted

    A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) on

    Though she stunned in gorgeous strapless dresses for both her wedding day to husband Jamie back in 2018 and the baby shower she celebrated when she was pregnant with one-year-old son Ronnie.

    We love all of Sophie’s glam outfits regardless!