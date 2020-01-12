Mrs Hinch opens up about trolls targeting her ‘innocent’ baby son

Mrs Hinch has opened up about trolls.

The Instagram sensation, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, took to her Instagram to defend her baby son against social media trolls.

Opening up on Instagram story, the mum-of-one shared the message with her three million followers, writing, ‘Just a polite notice to trolls… I do not go out of my way to find your negative comments.

‘Because what I don’t know won’t hurt me! I have learnt to accept trolls myself! BUT I will NOT accept trolling my innocent Ronnie in anyway!’

‘I will name and I will shame,’ continued the defensive mum. ‘So do with this story as you please!

‘Happy new year and may this year help you find your kindness towards others!!’

This isn’t the first time that the social media star has opened up about the abuse aimed towards her six-month-old son.

Just months ago, the mum-of-one opened up in a tearful rant on her Instagram stories, saying, “Maybe I was stupid to think that no one would ever be so nasty about a baby, like who does that?

“I don’t know what I’ve done so wrong to get stuff like that.

“I clean my house and no one else’s. I earn some money from my Instagram.

“I buy cleaning products, I clean. I’m not hurting anyone. No one deserves stuff like that. It’s just an innocent little baby, my little boy. I don’t know how people like that sleep, guys, I don’t.”

Just yesterday evening the proud mum gushed to fans about her son Ronnie, writing on her Instagram stories, ‘I look at Ronnies little face and to me he’s simply perfect.

‘Kissing his cheeks is literally my favourite thing to do in the world’.