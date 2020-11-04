We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of the original Percy Pig sweets at M&S have been spoilt for choice this autumn.

With Christmas 2020 not far away, there’s been a flood of delicious new releases recently. From the new Percy Pig Mince Pies, to the Percy Pig advent calendar and even a ‘Pigtini’ cocktail, there’s seemingly nothing the wonderful fruity flavours can’t enhance.

But if you’re looking for something with that delicious Percy taste, but a more classic dessert feel, then you’re sure to be tempted by their latest releases.

What are the new Percy Pig releases?

The new releases include a Percy Pig Swiss Roll and Percy Pig Mini Bites. Ideal for sharing with your family – or even treating yourself – as Christmas approaches, we can hardly wait to try them.

Both are available to buy now in M&S stores, so the next time you go shopping, why not have a browse?

Sponge Role

The retailer describes the Percy Pig Sponge Role as ‘featuring a pink fluffy sponge that’s filled with Percy Pig flavour buttercream and chewy fruity jelly pieces.’

The roll is even ‘twirly and curly just like Percy’s tail’. And if that doesn’t pique your interest already, M&S have also provided an ingenious serving suggestion. They have suggested that this new Percy treat would make for a delicious ingredient in their Percy trifle recipe – available in full on their website.

The Sponge Roll is incredibly affordable for a surprise treat, priced at £1.50. And as M&S have declared, it’s ‘everything you could want from a sweet cake treat, but with Percy’s unmistakable twist of all things pink and delicious.’

Mini Bites

This might sound delicious enough, but for those who prefer something a little more bite-sized, the Percy Pig Mini Bites are perfect for you.

Video of the Week

Lovingly described as “”chewy mouthfuls of heaven”, they are packed with fruity Percy Pig pieces, marshmallow, crispy rice pops and coated in white chocolate. According to the retailer they provide the “iconic squidgy flavour and texture” that we can’t help but love.

The Mini Bites are available in the 2 for £4 range. Don’t forget to grab yours fast as M&S reportedly sell a staggering 172,000 of their Mini Bite tub variations every week.

We can’t help feeling that both these new treats will soon be flying off the shelves!