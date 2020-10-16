We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Myleene Klass revealed she suffered four miscarriages before giving birth to her 'rainbow baby' Apollo.

The model and former Hear’Say singer shared a poignant message in honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week, sharing details of her experience with miscarriage.

Myleene took to social media to explain that before welcoming her youngest son Apollo last year, she endured the loss of four pregnancies.

Myleene shares 13-year-old daughter Ava and nine-year-old daughter Hero with her ex husband Graham Quinn and now has Apollo with new partner Simon Motson.

Sharing an image of herself with a small baby bump, Myleene explained how Chrissy Tiegen’s recent pregnancy loss inspired her to open up on her own situation.

‘I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky.I know after my own MC’s how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance.I hope this helps even one lost soul,’ Myleene wrote.

Myleene recalled how she lost the first pregnancy at 10 weeks while travelling home from a holiday to attend a dilation and curettage procedure while the second baby was also lost at 10 weeks.

‘The scan was the saddest sight I’ve ever seen in my life.The first and last time I saw my baby.As the doctor pushed the camera on my belly, the familiar black and blue image of my baby sprung onto the screen, then started to sink and slowly floated down, til it just hunched over,’ she wrote, looking back on the first miscarriage.

‘The second time was worse if that’s possible, I thought I’d had my ‘1 in 4’ experience.This time,the baby had stopped growing at 10wks,completely unrelated to the first MC “so it’s just bad luck“

‘The third,I miscarried at work.The fourth, the loo.’

Lots of Myleene’s celebrity friends took to the comment section to send their love.

Jools Oliver, who speaks openly about her own experiences with baby loss, wrote, ‘Big hugs as always to the best mummy in the world to all your babies ❤️.’

‘Oh my goodness, so heartbreaking 💔 Sending much love,’ added Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins.

‘You’re so amazing for speaking out about this. Sending so much love to you babe ❤️,’ continued Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh.