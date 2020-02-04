Trending:

Myleene Klass reveals why she isn’t rushing to lose 5st pregnancy weight after birth of Apollo

Hayley Minn

    • Myleene Klass gave birth to her third child, Apollo, just six months ago - and gained five stone during her pregnancy.

    However, the former Hear Say singer has now revealed she’s in no rush to lose the weight she put on as she wants to set a good example to her other children, Ava, 12, and Hero, eight.

    Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “The last thing I want to do is let my daughters see me standing on the scales when I’ve just given birth.

    On set with the boss

    “I’m not going to berate myself and beat my body up after it has just done something amazing, and is continuing to sustain life.”

    Myleene was responsible for one of the most iconic moments on I’m A Celebrity when she stripped down to a tiny, white bikini in the shower, in 2006.

    And for that reason, she’s even more passionate about the fact it’s not important to lose weight and show she can wear a bikini at any size, referencing plus-size singer Lizzo.

    She continued: “It’s funny because I’m known for putting on bikinis but who’s to say there’s a prototype for how people should look in a bikini? I’ll wear a bikini whatever size I am. Look at people like Lizzo, who stick two fingers up to the establishment.

    I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything. (Repeat)

    “I’ve lost just over three stone. I’m sure the other two will melt away when I finally stop breastfeeding. I’m not trying to shift it yet.”

    Myleene’s eldest two children are the daughters of her first husband Graham Quinn.

    They split after just six months of marriage in 2012, and then she met fashion PR Simon Motson – the father of Apollo – three years ago.

    And Myleene, now 41, has confessed looking after a newborn in her 40s is “massively different” to when she was bringing up Ava and Hero.

    I’ve put up some more pics and footage (the rest is on my highlights) as I’ve had the most insane response on my socials to the #beachclean I did with my family. So many people asking so many questions which is amazing as after the clean up, we all felt both exhilarated to have done something and deflated by just how much rubbish we saw on the deserted island we attempted to help clear. My girls were so determined to do this, they set their alarms mega early, raced through breakfast and went straight into the clean up from the off. Hero was gutted when we ran out of rubbish bags as there was just so much left behind. It consisted of mostly bottles. There was also a lot of polystyrene and glass but the bottles were absolutely everywhere and I mean everywhere. Up trees, on top of bushes, stuck into the sand. We brought the rubbish back on our boat and also jet skis. 9 people working hard, trying to make a dent in things. My girls talked about it all day. My lovely friend, scientist @ben_garrod sent me a msg to tell the girls that every piece collected is a life saved in the sea. That message has spurred us on and we’re going to try and get two more clean ups in before we leave the Maldives (he’s booked me in for a Norfolk beach clean up next!). It’s seemingly paradise here and yet the man made destruction is everywhere. So many people I’ve met on my travels still don’t realise just how much damage carelessly discarding a bottle can cause. Our governments also have a huge shift to make. I recycle like a demon only to travel to other countries on charity trips to find the rubbish we think we’ve responsibly discarded has been shipped over and used as landfill. Doing this with my son strapped to me and my daughters leading the charge makes me so proud to see them consciously taking action. They could have stayed in the pool all day, eating ice cream, they’re on holiday afterall, but they chose to set their alarms, to join in and to be the change they want to see in the world. I love my kids!

    She said: “I’m more relaxed. When you have a child when you’re younger, it takes one comment from someone and you start really second guessing yourself.

    “This time around, I just let everything flow over me. I don’t sweat the small stuff. Mentally, I’m stronger than I’ve ever been.”