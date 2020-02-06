We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's not long to go until Nadia Essex welcomes her first baby - and she took to Instagram to reveal the nerves are starting to set in.

Celebs Go Dating star Nadia, 38, has kept fans up-to-date on her journey to first-time motherhood, and posted on her Instagram story as she marked one month until her due date.

Nadia wrote, ‘A month today is my due date. Blooming hells bells. This time next month I could have a baby. I’m not ready. I’m so scared. Oh. My God.’

She added, ‘Need to meditate. My heart is pounding. This is mental.’

Earlier this week Nadia proudly showed off her pregnancy body as she headed for her ‘weekly swim’, and she also posted a heartfelt message about the fact she’s doing it alone.

‘Us two. A team. A family unit,’ Nadia wrote. ‘A love and bond that nobody can break. So thankful for you already. A true blessing.’

Fans rushed to send their support to Nadia, and one wrote, ‘A mummy’s love is something else. Totally unbreakable. You are doing amazing. It won’t be long until you have your beautiful little boy in your arms.’

When she revealed her surprise pregnancy last year, Nadia also confirmed she was no longer in a relationship with the baby’s father. She told Closer, ‘I’ve gone from a hellish year to being blessed with a baby. The odds weren’t in my favour, as for so long I thought I couldn’t have children – so this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s a miracle!’

She added, ‘I still think there’s a real stigma against single mums and internet trolls may use that label against me. I adore Ferne McCann. Ferne is a really good example of someone who has never let her status as a single mum hold her back. She owns it and people love her for it.’

As well as keeping up with her followers on Instagram, Nadia has documented her first pregnancy with podcast The Clueless Mum.