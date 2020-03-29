We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nadia Sawalha is appealing for help from her followers after revealing her daughter Maddie’s 16-year-old friend has gone missing.

The Loose Women panellist shared her fears on social media, urging anyone who may have information on Owen Harding’s whereabouts to come forward.

The teenager was last seen leaving his Saltdean home at about 7pm on Thursday, 26 March. Expressing her concerns on Instagram, Nadia shared a photo of Owen, which she captioned, ‘MISSING TEEN!!!! PLEASE SHARE. PLEASE HELP FIND MY DAUGHTERS FRIEND OWEN!!

‘Teenager Owen Harding has been missing from Saltdean for over 24 hours. 16 year old Owen left home from Bevendean Avenue just before 7pm yesterday evening 26/03/2020 after a disagreement and has not returned.

‘He is 6ft tall with dark hair, he was wearing a black (dark) hoodie and gray tracksuit bottoms with white trainers. Owen’s mum has told us that this is very out of character for him.

‘He apparently does not have any charge on his phone. There were concerns that he may have tried to travel to see his girlfriend in York but there he has not arrived there or made any contact.’

She added, ‘Please could you keep a look out especially on The Telscombe Tye, on the Downs and beach areas in and around Saltdean and its neighbouring villages and towns.

‘The police are aware. If you think you may have spotted Owen or have any information can you please contact Sussex Police on 999 as soon as possible.

‘Thank you for your support, we would really appreciate you sharing out this post as much as possible. We will try to update any further information as we receive.’

A Sussex Police spokesman said, ‘Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1198 of 26/03.’

Our thoughts are with Owen’s family at this worrying time.