Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark announce exciting new project together

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley have announced an exciting new project together.

The couple, who have been married for 18 years and share two children together, revealed that they will be publishing an honest and practical guide on how to educate your children at home.

The Loose Women star and her TV producer husband, who are parents to 17-year-old Maddy and 12-year-old Kiki, have been home-schooling their daughters since 2015 after they removed the girls from traditional school due to bullying and school phobia.

And with parents across the nation being plunged into a home-schooling scenario over the last few months due to the coronavirus lockdown, and statistics showing that home-schooling has increased by 40 per cent over the past three years, home education resources are in demand more than ever before.

So the couple have teamed up to share obstacles, insights and resources that can support all home-schooling parents in their new guide Honey, I Home-Schooled the Kids.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Coronet to publish our first book together,” said Nadia and Mark.

“As most people know, we’ve been home educating our daughters for many years now and have certainly had our challenges along the way.

“We hope that by sharing our personal experiences – the highs and lows – we can help other parents through the difficulties that they may be facing.

“Now more than ever we feel a “real” guide to educating children at home is so important and we hope that our honest and witty tone can help families with their journey nationwide.”

“Nadia and Mark are a brilliant force for good, bringing their energy, enthusiasm and openness to what is becoming an ever more relevant aspect of our lives,” added Hannah Black, publisher of Coronet.

“With humour and frankness they share the challenges and rewards of their home school experiences, and ask us to question what “success” really means when it comes to our children’s education. A timely book by a powerhouse team.”

The book will be hitting shelves on 3rd September, but is available to pre-order now.

