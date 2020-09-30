Trending:

Nadia Sawalha gets naked as she hilariously recreates Gwyneth Paltrow’s nude pose – with a tub of butter!

Go Nadia!
Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Nadia Sawalha stunned fans as she stripped down naked to recreate Gwyneth Paltrow's latest post - adding her own hilarious twist.

    Hollywood actress Gwyneth notably marked her 48th birthday this week by uploading a snap of herself stark naked to Instagram.

    In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes,’ she penned beside the nude image.

     

    Loose Women star Nadia wasted no time in creating her own parody of the snap, using her own naked body and a tub of butter.

    On uploading her own version of the photograph, former EastEnders actress Nadia cheekily revealed what helps her get naked and feel body confident.

    So apparently @gwynethpaltrow uses her @goop body butter to give her the confidence to go naked in her garden !!!

    I always knew me and Gwinnie Gwin Gwins had something in common !!! I too use butter to help me go naked !! Lashings if the stuff !!!

    View this post on Instagram

    So apparently @gwynethpaltrow uses her @goop body butter to give her the confidence to go naked in her garden !!! I always knew me and Gwinnie Gwin Gwins had something in common !!! I too use butter to help me go naked !! Lashings if the stuff !!! 🧈 🧈🧈🧈🧈 I love it on crumpets , pasta , cheese , cake , mash veg , chicken ….. How weird is that Gwins ????? We are soooooo ALIKE !!! Love ya Gwinnie !! 😂😂💃🏽 #goopgenes #mygoopgenes #goopbeauty #gwenyth #gwenythpaltrow #bodyconfidencemovement #bodypositivityforall #bodypositivitymovement #allbodiesaregoodbodies #bodybeauty #expectationvsreality #bodybeautiful #hellobody #bodypositivebabe #bodypositivepower #bodypositivewarrior #bodypositivemovement #nakedskin #lookbetternaked #getnaked #lookgoodnaked Photography by a very happy husband @mark_adderley

    A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha) on

    I love it on crumpets , pasta , cheese , cake , mash veg , chicken …..How weird is that Gwins ????? We are soooooo ALIKE !!! Love ya Gwinnie !! 😂😂💃🏽,’ Nadia hilariously penned.

    Fans were left delighted by her honest post, with one penning, ‘You are first class!! You’re are simply amazing!!!’

    I bl**dy love you nadia! 😂 You’re awesome! I love the ald lurpak butter too 👍😂,’ added another.

    You’re too funny! Thank you for sharing such brilliant positive things,’ agreed a third.

    View this post on Instagram

    WARNING ⚠️ WOMAN SHOWING CELLULITE !! Check out @danaemercer brilliantly honest insta versus real life pics showing how the difference of light and pose can change everything about the way we look ! She was my inspiration for doing these pics …. Honestly , all I did was change the lighting and the pose and look at the difference !! All taken within minuted of each other ! It’s all smoke and mirrors . I would do anything to have the years back that I wasted Obsessing about my ‘flaws’ the only thing that was actually flawed was my ‘stinking thinking ‘ I work everyday at being more accepting of my beautiful warts and all body . It is what it is , and I love it for being in good health ( fingers crossed ) and for birthing my babies . Check out @em_clarkson and @chessiekingg who inspire me everyday with their mind blowing body confidence posts ! These women cut through the crap and are helping to build a better future for all of our daughters . We have to put an end to being so fucked up and the only way to do that is to brave it out ! Dare to bare girls !! It feels so good when you do . And you will honestly be at a loss as to why you didn’t do it sooner !!! Who will dare to bear ?!? Fee the fear and do it anyway ! I promise you won’t look back ! #bodyconfidencecoach #bodyacceptance #instavsreality

    A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha) on

    Nadia is a passionate advocate for body positivity and recently showed off her cellulite online, urging her fans to embrace their natural figures.

    Dare to bare girls !! It feels so good when you do . And you will honestly be at a loss as to why you didn’t do it sooner !!! Who will dare to bare ?!? Feel the fear and do it anyway ! I promise you won’t look back,’ Nadia wrote.

     