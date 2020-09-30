We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nadia Sawalha stunned fans as she stripped down naked to recreate Gwyneth Paltrow's latest post - adding her own hilarious twist.

Hollywood actress Gwyneth notably marked her 48th birthday this week by uploading a snap of herself stark naked to Instagram.

‘In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes,’ she penned beside the nude image.

Loose Women star Nadia wasted no time in creating her own parody of the snap, using her own naked body and a tub of butter.

On uploading her own version of the photograph, former EastEnders actress Nadia cheekily revealed what helps her get naked and feel body confident.

‘So apparently @gwynethpaltrow uses her @goop body butter to give her the confidence to go naked in her garden !!!

‘I always knew me and Gwinnie Gwin Gwins had something in common !!! I too use butter to help me go naked !! Lashings if the stuff !!!

‘I love it on crumpets , pasta , cheese , cake , mash veg , chicken …..How weird is that Gwins ????? We are soooooo ALIKE !!! Love ya Gwinnie !! 😂😂💃🏽,’ Nadia hilariously penned.

Fans were left delighted by her honest post, with one penning, ‘You are first class!! You’re are simply amazing!!!’

‘I bl**dy love you nadia! 😂 You’re awesome! I love the ald lurpak butter too 👍😂,’ added another.

‘You’re too funny! Thank you for sharing such brilliant positive things,’ agreed a third.

Nadia is a passionate advocate for body positivity and recently showed off her cellulite online, urging her fans to embrace their natural figures.

‘Dare to bare girls !! It feels so good when you do . And you will honestly be at a loss as to why you didn’t do it sooner !!! Who will dare to bare ?!? Feel the fear and do it anyway ! I promise you won’t look back,’ Nadia wrote.