We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nadia Sawalha is in disbelief at the realisation her eldest daughter Maddie is set to turn 18 at the end of the year.

The Loose Women panelist uploaded a series of throwback snaps of her and husband Mark Adderley with her daughter when she was a toddler and captioned it, ‘#waybackwednesday I was suddenly hit with the fact last night that my first born is going to be EIGHTEEN in a few months and quite frankly I’m in shock ! Outraged.’

She continued, ‘How the hell has it all come to this ?? There doesn’t even seem to have been a warning !!! I didn’t become a mum until I was almost 40 and feel so utterly blessed to have two beautiful children. But honestly what didn’t I actually take in is that they would blooming grow up Im in shock ??? I’ve been such a fool ? This only happens to other mums not me ??’

READ MORE: Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark announce exciting new project together

Nadia, who is very vocal on her own parenting style, continued with her rant and added, ‘Why do no one blooming warn me ?? I HATE IT.’

Before asking her followers to see if they had any help or advice.

She wrote, ‘Any tips anyone for dealing with this seismic shock ? #mum #mumlife #whatthehell #hateit #crying #mumofteens #shockwave #batshitcrazy’

Nadia recently returned from a family break to Cornwall and has supported her daughter’s singing talents. She admitted in lockdown she was pining for her and 13-year-old daughter Kiki’s social lives to resume.

Nadia, who has homeschooled them for the last five years, said, ‘The thing I miss the most is my 17-year-old daughter looking gorgeous, all dressed up on a Saturday night with a great big smile on her face, going to one of her lovely friends’ parties – she’s got a really great friendship group – and seeing her buzz over the weekend.

‘They’re pretty amazing, my kids. My 17-year-old just got a boyfriend a few weeks before lockdown, they’d liked each other for a long time and they got together, and it’s just so hard. I’ve really missed seeing her have her life.’