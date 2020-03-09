We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde announced they're pregnant with their second child earlier today.

And now, one half of the Love Island couple has exclusively revealed just what it is he loves about being a dad to his two-year-old son Freddie.

Speaking exclusively to GoodToKnow at the Mini Mode Global Kids Fashion Week show, Nathan confessed: “I love loads of things about being a dad, but having a bond with your son is the best thing.

“It’s a bond you’ve never had before in your life, it’s so good.”

The expectant dad added that Freddie’s speech is “really coming along,” and he’s clearly excited about the same things happening for his second child.

He tells us: “The love for your son or your daughter is like no other, and seeing Freddie laugh and having a good time is just the best thing.”

And when it comes to who does what out of him and Cara, Nathan said it’s “50/50,” but he jokes that Cara isn’t as good as the early mornings as him!

He said: “If Freddie gets up early in the morning, I’ll get up and vice versa, we take it in turns, no arguments. She moans about it though, I just get up and do it!”

Cara and Nathan met on the second series of Love Island in 2016, and went on to win the competition, beating (also now married) couple Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.

The pair were together for a year before splitting up – although Cara then discovered she was pregnant and months later, they got back together, and got married in June 2019.

And Nathan says his and Cara’s life hasn’t changed much since getting married.

“It’s the same old, same old,” he says. “We still bicker, we still have arguments and we still love each other.”