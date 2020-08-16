We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

He announced his separation from wife Katya Jones almost one year ago.

Neil Jones has confirmed that he has finally moved on from his failed marriage after revealing he is in a new relationship.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro made the revelation during an Instagram Q&A session on Saturday, after telling his fans to ask him anything.

When he was quizzed by one on whether he is single, Neil simply replied, ‘nope’.

Neil also mentioned that he was feeling the ‘best he had in years’, when another fan asked him how he was doing.

Fans desperate to discover the identity of Neil’s new girlfriend will sadly have to wait as he did not reveal any other details.

Although Neil has embarked on a new romance, he recently admitted that he was in ‘no rush’ to begin divorce proceedings with Katya.

It was on August 19 last year, shortly after their wedding anniversary, that the pair announced they were separating after six years of marriage.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the professional dancing duo released a joint statement.

Captioning their posts with just a plain black heart emoji symbol, the pair wrote, ‘Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.

‘After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends.’

They continued, ‘This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.’

The pair then made reference to their work as professional dancers on the BBC show, writing, ‘Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other.

‘We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends,’ they added. ‘We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can’t wait to keep on dancing.’