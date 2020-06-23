We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Netflix has revealed that there’ll be a sequel to Aardman classic Chicken Run, 20 years after the film’s release.

The original Chicken Run followed imprisoned chickens trying to escape a farm ran by the evil Tweedys.

It had an all-star cast like Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, and Timothy Spall.

A sequel is now in the works, and streaming giant Netflix confirmed the exciting news via Twitter.

Their statement reads, ‘POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!!

‘Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent.’

Peter Lord, who co-directed the film, has also confirmed the big news.

He said, “Fans around the world have waited patiently for a sequel idea worthy of Chicken Run so we’re delighted to announce, on the 20th anniversary, that we’ve found the perfect story.

“Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the film-maker, which means we can make the film we want to make – the one we really care about – and share it with a global audience.”

If that wasn’t exciting enough, they’ve released a synopsis too.

It reads, ‘Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world.

‘When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!’

Production is expected to start in 2021, and will be released globally by Netflix.

We can’t wait!