Netflix set to make a big change to their platform due to coronavirus

Netflix are set to stop streaming TV and film in high definition whilst millions are staying at home.

With many turning to Netflix for entertainment during the coronavirus outbreak, there’s a lot of pressure on bandwith.

As a result of this, EU officials are concerned about the ongoing demand for internet due to people working from home and watching streaming services.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted that he’d spoken to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings about this issue.

He revealed, ‘To beat #COVID19, we #StayAatHome. Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain.

‘To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary.’

In response to this, a Netflix spokesperson told CNN Business, “Commissioner Breton is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time.

“We’ve been focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our open connect service for free to telecommunications companies.”

According to a report by Deadline, Netflix have responded positively to calls to stream in standard definition.

Deadline wrote, ‘Netflix will limit the streaming quality of its content for the next 30 days for users in Europe to relax the strain on communications networks as increasing numbers rely on internet connections in coronavirus lockdown.’

So whilst there’ll be plenty of entertainment at your fingertips, it might not be as high definition as you’re used to.

HD content on Netflix is only available on its standard (£8.99 p/m) and premium (£11.99 p/m) subscription plans.

Those with a basic one (£5.99 p/m) will not be affected by the change.

Premium subscription plans also offer Ultra HD, for those who want their content to be crystal clear.

A premium plan also allows customers to stream on four screens at once, which is ideal for bigger households.

However, a description on the Netflix website has always clarified that HD and Ultra HD have limitations.

They state, ‘HD and Ultra HD availability subject to your internet service and device capabilities. Not all content available in HD or Ultra HD.’

So far Netflix are only planning on reducing this for 30 days across Europe, but there’s a chance this could be extended if there’s more demand for it.

