Nicki Minaj is pregnant with her first child.

The iconic rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, took to Instagram today to confirm the news of her pregnancy.

Who is Nicki Minaj dating?

Nicki is expecting her first baby with husband Kenneth Petty, who she married back in 2019.

The pair tied the knot in October last year after dating for around a year.

Nicki announced the couple’s nuptials on social media, showing a pair of Mr and Mrs mugs on her Instagram account.

The iconic R&B musician also shared plans for her and Kenneth to celebrate with a larger wedding later down the line, saying “I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later.”

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant?

Nicki left her 118 million Instagram followers in shock when she shared a series of eccentric bikini snaps, showing off her growing baby bump.

In the photos, the Superbass hit maker can be seen posing in a bright yellow wig, a pair of killer heels and a dazzling two piece swimsuit while baring her round stomach.

Confirming that she and her partner Kenneth are set to welcome their first little one together, Nicki wrote a heartfelt caption beside one of the photos, in which she can be seen proudly displaying her pregnancy.

‘Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛,’ she wrote, before cheekily adding, ‘#Preggers 💛,’ to another photo.

Lots of Nicki’s celebrity friends quickly took to the comment section to send their love to her and the father of her unborn baby.

‘Congratulations beautiful, wrote singer Sam Smith, while actress Halle Berry chipped in to add, ‘YES Congratulations beauty!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️.’

Loads of Nick’s loyal fans came through to offer their love and support, too.

‘Seriously so happy for you ❤️ blessing QUEEN,’ commented one.

‘Congratuations!!what a way to start my Monday😍,’ added another thrilled follower.