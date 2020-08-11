We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nicola Peltz showed she has a close bond with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham by thanking her for allowing her to wear her clothes every day.

The Bates Motel star, who recently got engaged to Brookyln Beckham – son of Victoria and David Beckham – has given a sweet thanks to Posh for letting her wear her designer clothes.

The star uploaded a snap of herself wearing a Victoria Beckham designed dress, and captioned it, ‘@victoriabeckham #VBPAW20 *thanks for letting me wear your clothes every day I love you.’

The purple floral floaty dress is listed on Victoria Beckham’s shop website priced £1,390 and described as a long-sleeved panelled midi dress in floral print, and on Nicola it is accompanied by a £320 gold swan buckle belt, handcrafted in Italy from smooth bordeaux calfskin.

Nicola uploaded a video of herself modelling the outfit, catching the summer breeze.

It comes after Nicola and sister-in-law to be Harper Beckham, enjoyed a shopping spree in Victoria’s London Dover Street shop.

With extra eyes on Nicola and Brooklyn ahead of their upcoming wedding, Victoria’s designs are likely to catch the eye of fans as its expected that Nicola will be wearing more outfits in the coming days and weeks.

On announcing her engagement, Nicola gushed, ‘You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic.’

It looks like Nicola is well and truly part of the Beckham family and no doubt growing up with three older brothers – Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15 – Harper, will be excited to have another girl in the family. Harper has also recently been spotted wearing her mum’s dresses.