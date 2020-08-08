Great British Bake Off’s Noel Fielding makes surprise baby announcement

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Noel Fielding and his long-term girlfriend, Lliana Bird, are expecting their second child together.

The Great British Bake Off star’s partner revealed the news on Instagram on Friday, confessing she’s already started maternity leave from her job as a DJ on Radio X.

Alongside a photo of herself cooking, she wrote, “I’ve actually been baking a little something myself this lockdown so I’m starting my maternity leave from @radiox this week.

“Whilst I’ll keep on posting my lazy mum recipes for you all here on insta, I’m also delighted that the lady that is @pollyjames will be keeping my show seat warm in the coming months on the #SundayChill. Wishing her love and luck and please show her lots of support.”

Fans of the couple couldn’t believe the news, with one writing, “I had no idea you had a new bubba cooking!”

The pair have been together for ten years and welcomed their first daughter, Dali, back in 2018.

Noel will no doubt be preparing to return to work soon as the Great British Bake Off is set to resume filming, despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

He’ll be hosting the show alongside new star, Matt Lucas, after Sandi Toksvig announced she was stepping down from the show earlier this year.

But Noel might have to leave his family for a little while during filming as the Great British Bake Off crew could have to go to extraordinary lengths to protect judge Prue Leith from coronavirus.

It has been reported that the cast and crew must isolate together for six weeks to film the upcoming series after bosses failed to get insurance for 80-year-old Prue – who is classed as “vulnerable” amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Bosses at Love Productions have found a solution to save the series from being axed by keeping everyone involved in the show in one location for the duration of filming.

The new set-up is said to be a “huge commitment” for GBBO hopefuls as they prepare to leave their families for six weeks. But it’s a no-brainer if it means keeping Prue on the show.

She is absolutely adored and everyone wanted her involved. So it was decided some major changes would have to be made. It’s a huge commitment to be away from home for so long and for some members of the crew it is very hard because they have families.”