The pair, who have been dating on and off before Olivia starred on Love Island back in 2017, have just celebrated their engagement with a lavish party for friends and family.

With a wedding in the pipeline, naturally, talk turns to starting a family.

‘Brad would have kids tomorrow, but I want to get married first,’ said Olivia. She explained, ‘It’s not because I’m old fashioned, I just want to have a day free of responsibilities and to enjoy being newly weds before we have to share each other with some little human.’

And in the interview with OK magazine, Olivia addressed those pregnancy rumours.

She said, ‘So many people are accusing me of being pregnant that I’ve been second guessing myself. I was Montana [Brown] recently and she said, “So you’re going to be a mum?” she thought I was pregnant because I wasn’t drinking.’

But like most, Olivia was doing dry January…

Bradley, who plays football for Blackburn Rovers, is currently recovering from a ligament injury, and this has taken its toll on their relationship.

Olivia said, ‘We’ve had the hardest month of both of our lives, but I have also conned someone into marrying me!’

She revealed, ‘Brad got injured on 23 December, which was a nightmare. The reality of being engaged to a sportsman truly hit. He couldn’t do anything for himself, and we don’t have family in Manchester, so there’s no one to share the load with. There was a lot of bickering.’

Bradley added, ‘The first couple of weeks were tough because I felt helpless. I wanted to do things for myself, but I couldn’t. If Liv was doing things wrong then I was getting a bit snappy. The thought of not playing football for a long time is a hard thing to get over, but Liv is helping me through that. At the start it pushed us apart, but now we’re closer than ever.’