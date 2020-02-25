We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Olly Murs has shown off an amazing body transformation with before and after pictures on Instagram and revealed exactly what spurred on his decision.

The singer shared two topless snaps and said he made a decision at the beginning of the year to tone up after struggling with his energy levels.

He wrote, ‘Ain’t bad for 35 year old! The pic on the left was 2nd January. Weight was doing me no favours – grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful so I made some adjustments and I’m actually buzzing.’

Clearly Olly knows that kind of hard work deserves a treat, as he added, ‘Now I’m off to get a McDonalds.’

Unsurprisingly, the pictures went down very well with Olly’s fans. One wrote, ‘You look 🔥 in both pics 😍😍😍.’ Another said, ‘Wow! Just goes to prove hard work really does pay off! Not even 2 months between the photos!👏.’ And a third added, ‘Steady on Olly! 😉❤️’

Celebrities including Calum Scott, Alexandra Burke and Loose Women star Saira Khan also left messages of praise for Olly.

Some followers even suggested Olly’s happiness could be down to his girlfriend Amelia Tank, who he’s been dating since September last year.

Olly posted a heartfelt tribute to bodybuilder Amelia last week, thanking her for supporting him following the shocking news of his friend Caroline Flack’s death.

Alongside a sweet snap of them kissing during their recent holiday in Bali, Olly said, ‘When I needed a cry you gave me a shoulder, when I needed space you let me have it and when I needed a kiss you said only on this F*cking swing 🤣💩 But literally thanks for the last few days, hope I didn’t ruin the last week of your awesome family holiday darlin 🤓❤️😘’

We’re glad to see Olly smiling again after such a tough time!