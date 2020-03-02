We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Olly Murs has spoken for the first time about the moment he was told of close friend Caroline Flack’s shocking death.

The 35-year-old was on holiday with his girlfriend Amelia Tank when he got the news, who Olly has since thanked for her support during the difficult time.

Speaking to The Sun, Olly said, ‘To think I won’t have a conversation, a laugh, work or even a random voice note from Cazza again – I just can’t get my head around it.

‘I heard the news when I was away on holiday. My phone went at 2.23am and I’ll never forget it. My manager told me and I just stared at my phone for hours, I didn’t know what to do. I just didn’t want to believe it.’

Olly and Caroline first worked together hosting The Xtra Factor in 2011 before they co-presented the main show in 2015.

Shortly after the news broke The Voice judge Olly posted a statement on Instagram, writing, ‘From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra.

‘We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again.’

And Olly, who later shared a snap of him laying on a beach in Bali with the caption, ‘Behind the clouds the sun is still shining’, has confessed he’s still having ‘constant waves of emotion’ about his friend’s death.

He added, ‘One minute I’m ok, the next I’m so sad for her. It’s hard, I’ll always miss Caz a lot.’