OIly Murs has opened up about his relationship with Amelia Tank in a new interview - revealing his thoughts on marriage and babies with his girlfriend of almost two years.

The 36-year-old appeared on Lorraine ahead of The Voice semi-finals this weekend, on which he is a judge.

When asked about his relationship with bodybuilder Amelia, a beaming Olly said, ‘She’s fantastic. She’s my support, she’s everything. We have so much fun together and she makes it so easy. We have such a great relationship and I’m very happy.

‘Now we’ve got our little puppy, Missy, I’ve got a nice little set up. I’m very happy.’

When Lorraine asked the former X Factor runner-up if having a puppy was his and Amelia’s practice run for babies, Olly confessed they are ‘not quite there yet’.

But, on the subject of wedding bells, Dear Darlin’ singer Olly said, ‘I’m not getting any younger! I don’t like to predict these things but I know that I love Amelia.’

It’s not the first time Olly has opened up about wedding plans. Appearing on Harry’s Home Fixtures with Harry Redknapp earlier this year, Olly was asked by Jamie Redknapp if they’d get an invite to his wedding.

Olly said, ‘Listen, if, when, I’m sure I’ll marry Amelia, when I get married all you guys are invited. 100 percent.’

While speaking on Lorraine Olly also opened up about single life before meeting Amelia, adding, ‘I spent a long time on the road on my own, a lot of time in hotel rooms thinking I don’t think I’m going to meet anyone. There were a lot of perks to that, I’m not going to lie! But I wanted to settle down and have my companion.’

Olly mentored Molly Hocking to win The Voice last year and celebrated by posing in one of the famous red chairs naked! And he said that he’s got something even better planned if manages to win again this year.

‘I’ve got something in my mind if I do win, and it’s quite out there,’ he said. ‘It will probably get me into trouble!’