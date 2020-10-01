Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurts’s son Archie dies aged 19

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Archie Lyndhurst, the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst has died aged 19.

The teenager, whose father Nicholas played Rodney Trotter in sitcom Only Fools and Horses, was found dead at his family’s West London home on September 22nd.

Archie, who starred in CBBC programme So Awkward, is said to have passed away following a “short illness” and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Friends of the Lyndhurst family have shared their condolences online today, including Only Fools and Horses star John Challis, who played Aubrey ‘Boycie’ Boyce in the show.

Sending words of love and support to Nicholas and Archie’s mother Lucy, he penned, ‘The saddest news of all today. The death of Archie Lyndhurst, just starting out on his chosen career in acting. My heart aches for Nick and Lucy. They could not have loved him more.’

Lucy also shared a heartbreaking tribute to her son, responding to an post about Archie’s death on Instagram by Game of Thrones star and close friend of Archie, Samuel Small, she wrote, ‘He will love you and watch over you forever.’

Archie followed in the footsteps of his father, playing the role of Ollie in BAFTA winning So Awkward as well as playing a young Jack Whitehall in the BBC’s Bad Education.

Revealing he wanted to become an actor from an early age, Archie previously recalled how dad Nicholas had initially warned him against it.

“I knew I wanted to be an actor when I was eight. At the time, I didn’t know my dad was an actor, and he kept trying to say to me that I shouldn’t start acting,” he told Tresa magazine.

“I then found out that he was an actor and said that if he can do it, I can do it as well! That didn’t change anything though as he still wouldn’t let me do it.

“He eventually asked me why I wanted to be an actor, and I said it’s because I wanted to make people laugh. He then sent me to drama school, I got my first agent, I started getting work, and now I’m here. I’m incredibly grateful for everything I’ve been given.”