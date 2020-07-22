Orlando Bloom reveals that missing dog Mighty sadly passed away

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Orlando Bloom has taken to Instagram to reveal the sad news that his missing dog had passed away.

On July 17th, Orlando Bloom revealed that his beloved dog Mighty was missing. But unfortunately, he later discovered he had passed away.

In a new Instagram post, the actor shared a heartfelt message where he reflected on the seven day search for his missing dog.

He told fans that his dog was ‘on the other side’, and they had found Mighty’s collar.

Paying tribute to his late dog, Orlando got a tattoo on his chest featuring Mighty’s name with an ace of spades surrounded by a heart.

His caption read, ‘Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed.

‘Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion.’

Orlando’s post continued, ‘I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s’

Mighty had been with Orlando since 2017, with the much-loved pooch making frequent appearances at events and on social media.

Partner Katy Perry shared Orlando’s video, writing, ‘We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts 💔’