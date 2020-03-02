Oti Mabuse’s husband ‘joining Strictly Come Dancing’ as professional

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Not content with already having her sister Motsi Mabuse as head judge, Oti Mabuse's husband is now set to join her on Strictly Come Dancing too!

Marius Iepure, who married Oti in 2014, will apparently be a troupe dancer and take part in professional group numbers in the next series.

However, the fact his decision has come so soon after Oti was pictured on nights out with married Kelvin Fletcher, who she won Strictly with last year, has led people to believe there’s more to it than meets the eye.

A source told The Sun: “Marius is a very talented dancer. But the fact that this is being discussed after Oti was linked to Kelvin has certainly raised eyebrows.

“Marius has also been vocal in the past about warning away other men.”

They continued: “For her part, Oti has told pals she would be thrilled to have him on board.

“She thinks his presence on the show will stop further rumours getting out of hand.”

Marius once warned off love rivals when asked about the Strictly curse on Comedy Central gameshow Your Face or Mine?

Presenter Jimmy Carr asked: “Would you like to be one of the professional dancers? Or do you think it would be awkward being in the same room as the man who’s having an affair with your wife?”

Oti replied that each of her dance partners have had a warning from Marius, with Marius revealing he tells them: “If you sleep with my wife, I’m gonna kill you.”

When pictures of Oti and Kelvin on nights out emerged, both parties insisted they were just friends and have done nothing wrong.

However, Oti has asked to be paired with an older celebrity in the next series so that rumours like this don’t happen again – something that Strictly bosses are very keen to do, in order to keep Oti on the show.

A source told The Sun: “Oti is very highly rated and the BBC bosses are very keen to keep her.

“As well as her new role co-hosting Sport Relief she is in the running for other presenting gigs. They are positioning her as one of their brightest stars.”