Paddy McGuinness has unveiled his new blonde buzz cut after he dyed his hair during his family lockdown.

The TV presenter, renowned for his short dark hair, decided to give himself a transformation with a special DIY dye kit.

And it sounds like Paddy gave it a go himself and he’s done a good job.

He uploaded a snap of his new look to Instagram and captioned it, ‘Not so Slim Shady! I’ll be posting a video of me actually doing the bleaching soon, along with the products I used from first prep to the finished article!’

And if you wondered what made Paddy take the bold step, he explained, ‘I’ve always thought about doing it but never had long enough off work, or the balls, to give it a whirl. Thank you also to the good folks from @bleachlondon I bought a couple of boxes and asked them what to do? It was relatively easy. Vid coming soon! #notsoslimshady #bleachlondon #eminemsdad #isolation #stayhome #trythings #staysafe #washyourhands’

But wife Christine was quick to point out it was all her work. She wrote, ‘My magic hands created a beauty.’

What do Paddy McGuinness’ friends think of his transformation?

And his hair has got positive reaction from his celebrity pals.

Gemma Atkinson wrote, ‘Genuinely thought pic 1 was Kevin Costner!’

But a fan disagreed, writing, ‘I thought Gary Barlow!’

Fellow blonde, Emma Willis wrote, ‘Welcome to the club Pad’ to which Paddy responded, ‘We can share conditioners!’

Spice Girl Emma Bunton was pleased with the results, she said, ‘I love it!’ and comedian John Bishop was keen to know how to recreate the look. He asked, ‘Nice hair Pad – what make up products do you use to get that smooth bronzed affect …?’

Meanwhile Katie Piper added, ‘This really suits you.’

Paddy, who has three children who suffer from autism, is isolating at home in Cheshire with six-year-old twins son Leo and daughter Penelope and Felicity who is four. They have been keeping the kids busy with arts and crafts recently.