Paddy McGuinness has revealed he forgot his wedding anniversary to wife Christine.

The TV presenter and comedian admits he completely forgot it was their special day – but despite being in lockdown it seems it’s not the first time Paddy has done this.

He took to his Instagram to share a lovely snap of the pair surrounded by red balloons and the number nine – to mark how many years they’ve been married – but it looks like the romantic gestures were all Christine’s efforts.

He captioned the snap, ’13 years together, 9 years of marriage, 3 children and hardly any hair left. Obviously I forgot but @mrscmcguinness never does. Which she will be reminding me of all weekend! Happy Anniversary my love. Here’s to many more years of being reminded. XxXxX’

And fans are shocked the star’s memory failed, especially when he has a gorgeous wife on his arm.

One wrote, ‘Oh Paddy! How could you forget being married to such a goddess like @mrscmcguinness !!!’ Another put, ‘Aww happy anniversary to you both, what is it about men and their memory’ and Top Gear co-presenter Chris Harris offered Paddy his support. He said, ‘She’s a lucky lady Pad, just keep reminding her of that!’

How did Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine react?

Christine uploaded a video clip of her decorations in the house, with the table filled with balloons, cupcakes and a giant cake.

She captioned it, ‘Happy anniversary❤️ 13 years together, 9 years married!!! Even though you totally forgot.. again! You are forgiven because I couldn’t do life without laughter and you give me so much!

❤️ Happy anniversary my love @mcguinness.paddy’

A flood of Happy Anniversary wishes filled her timeline.

It’s not been an easy time for Paddy and Christine, who had adapted to raising three children suffering from autism – twins Leo and Penelope, aged six, and three-year-old Felicity – but they are doing a great job of raising awareness and support with the work they do.

Christine shared progress in their lockdown routine, she said, ‘Honestly, you have no idea how happy this makes me to get all 3 children outside! Their confidence is slowly coming back. They are super sensitive to the sunlight, petrified of anything that moves, flies, bees, birds.. and the slightest bit of wind is too loud. But here they are playing, laughing, having fun in our garden!’