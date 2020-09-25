Paloma Faith confirms she’s pregnant with her second child after IVF struggle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Paloma Faith has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child after a 'struggle' with IVF.

The Hackney born singer-songwriter took to social media to tell the world the lovely news, explaining that she went through six rounds of IVF before falling pregnant.

Paloma, who already shares a three-year-old daughter with partner Leyman Lahcine, opened up online about the hardships she faced during her last pregnancy and the process of giving birth to her first child.

‘This child is so wanted, it’s my 6th round of IVF and was a struggle to get here,’ she penned on Instagram and Twitter.

‘I had a very traumatic first birth and I also am prone to postpartum depression.’

Pleading with paparazzi to not take photographs of her during the pregnancy in order to reduce stress for her and her second child, Paloma went on to add, ‘I am not a skinny pregnant person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me to get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby.’

Paloma recently opened up about suffering a miscarriage while trying for another baby.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, she said, “Last year I was trying again and it was strange because once my daughter turned 18 months I suddenly was like: ‘I want another one. This is the best.’

“Then I had a miscarriage and it’s sort of an ongoing thing. It’s tense. It’s not very sexy.

“I have a scar that isn’t healing properly from my caesarian so it’s creating a bit of a toxic atmosphere which is also quite hard.”

Paloma battled with postpartum depression following her daughter’s premature delivery by emergency caesarean in 2016.

“I hallucinated and lost touch with what was real and what wasn’t, just disoriented,” Paloma told the Guardian.

“It lasted for some time, where I was disappointed that I wasn’t able to be the mother I’d envisioned. I put myself under way too much pressure. I was very angry with how my body responded to pregnancy and I think I really punished myself.”