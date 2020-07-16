Paul Hollywood shares unrecognisable photo as he dons long hair

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Paul Hollywood has shared a throwback photo with his fans, which has left them in shock.

The longtime Great British Bake Off judge took to his Instagram page with the old photo that shows his with long hair.

Sharing the shocking snap with his over 300,000 followers, which shows his cradling his cat as he shows off his long, middle-parted curtained hairstyle, he wrote, ‘Holding my cat… art school days circa 1982/3 ..!!! X’.

And fans could not believe Paul’s transformation, with the post raking up hundreds of comments thousands of likes from followers.

‘I cant actually believe thats you 🤩,’ wrote one, while others commented, ‘look at all the hair wow WOW’, ‘What a head of hair!!!’ and ‘And here I thought you couldn’t get any better!!’.

Another thought that he looked like his son Josh, while former GBBO winner Rahul Mandal joked, ‘You almost have @noel_fielding hair style!!’.

Many of his fans revealed that they much preferred his current look, with one writing, ‘Looks nothing like you lol, far better looking now haha 💓,’ while one added, ‘You have definitely improved with age – like a very fine wine ❤️’.

Others agreed, ‘Wow 😮 you’re definitely like a fine wine 😉’, ‘Prefer the silver fox look! 😍’, ‘you have become so handsome😲’ and ‘Age is on your side’.

Paul is expected to return to screens later this year the upcoming series of Great British Bake Off.

Filming for the series is reportedly set to kick off next week, with an insider revealing that if it does go ahead production could still be abruptly stopped at any time.

“If one person goes down with coronavirus, then everyone on set has to quarantine, the whole production is thrown into jeopardy and it’s a massive risk for small companies to take,” a source told The Mirror.

“We are hoping that the government and big broadcasters will step up and carry some of that risk. We can’t physically do it without insurance”.