Amazon Prime makes Peppa Pig free to stream during coronavirus isolation

Amazon Prime has confirmed that Peppa Pig will be free to watch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping children entertained during the coronavirus pandemic is tough, but free episodes of Peppa Pig might help.

Amazon Prime Video is offering a selection of its family content for free to help families during this difficult time.

As well as Peppa Pig, they’re also offering children’s favourites In the Night Garden and Fireman Sam as part of this.

Better yet, you don’t even need to have an Amazon Prime membership to access the free content.

To stream these family classics, all you need is a regular Amazon account which you can set up for free at any time.

On top of the children’s favourites, you’ll also be able to access some Amazon Prime original family content during the pandemic.

These include shows aimed at pre-school children such as Bug Diaries, Creative Galaxy, Nesy and Jessy, and Pete the Cat.

Or if you have children that are older, aged between 6-11, there’s plenty of original content aimed at them too.

Titles for this category include Danger and Eggs, Just Add Magic, Lost in Oz, and Little Big Awesome.

As well as this, there’s a selection of films that can be rented or bought without a Prime membership.

Starting at £3.49, Amazon customers can rent films such as Peter Rabbit, Hotel Transylvania, and the Angry Birds Movie.

Elsewhere, BBC iPlayer has launched a new family-friendly experience aimed at children.

It will bring together content from children’s channels CBeebies and CBBC, as well as other child-friendly content.

The BBC promises that this will prevent children from accessing adult content, and there’ll be lots of options to keep them entertained.

There’s also lots of free children’s audiobooks available via Audible. Here’s some of the best children’s audiobooks that we picked out.

