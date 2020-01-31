Peppa Pig has a new voice as long-time actress steps down from role

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Much-loved children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig has found a new voice this year, as long term actress Harley Bird steps down after 13 years.

Nine-year-old Amelie Bea Smith will take over from BAFTA-winning actress Harley Bird, and step into the role in February. She will be the fourth actress to voice the animated pig.

Amelie has already found work on the small screen, and has appeared in several episodes of EastEnders in 2018 and 2019. Her first episode as Peppa Pig will be released on Valentine’s Day.

Mark Jermin, Amelie’s agent, said, “Amelie has been a huge fan of the show since she was little, so voicing the title role is like a dream come true and she’s thrilled to become part of the voice cast.”

Peppa Pig co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker, from animation studio Astley Baker Davies, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Amelie to the Peppa Pig voice cast and confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors.

“Lily Snowden-Fine defined the role when she first voiced the character in series one at age five. Lily passed the baton to Cecily Bloom for series two before handing the reins to Harley Bird.”

They added, “As our longest-standing Peppa, Harley’s award-winning contribution to the show over the past 13 years has been tremendous, making her a key part of the success of Peppa Pig.”

Harley has also commented on her experience on the show, speaking fondly about the work she did with the cast and crew.

She said, “Becoming the voice of Peppa Pig at the age of five was the start of an incredible journey, and I’ll never forget my time on the show. The people that work on Peppa Pig have become like a family to me and they’ve given me some unforgettable memories.

“I wish Amelie the best of luck in the role and am looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life.”